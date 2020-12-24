British firms report deepening hit from renewed coronavirus curbs

LONDON • A fall in British business activity has deepened after the country began to tighten Covid-19 restrictions again last month, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said yesterday, calling for more government support for businesses.

The balance of firms reporting growth in the three months to December slipped to -21 from -16 a month earlier, although it remained a long way above a pandemic crisis low of -71 in June, the CBI's monthly growth indicator showed.

"The economy is having a bad end to a dreadful year," said CBI principal economist Charlotte Dendy.

The survey was carried out before last weekend's introduction of new, tougher restrictions for London and surrounding areas as well as other regions in Britain as a result of a new strain of the coronavirus.

"These figures show that private sector activity continues to decline, with the second lockdown in England having a particularly significant impact on our all-important services sector," said Ms Dendy.

British businesses are facing uncertainty about the country's trading relationship with the European Union ahead of the Dec 31 expiry of a post-Brexit transition period.

A measure of expectations for the next three months stood at -18, an improvement from last month but still suggesting little recovery in early 2021.

Economists say an extension of the latest pandemic restrictions into next month could push Britain's economy into a new recession, albeit a less severe one than in 2020.

"There is no doubt that a fresh look will be needed in January as to how the government can support UK businesses, given a renewed tightening in restrictions," said Ms Dendy.

REUTERS