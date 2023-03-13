Britain battles to limit SVB damage as fallout from US bank failure reverberates around the world

LONDON - A would-be buyer for the UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) stepped forward on Sunday as the fallout from the collapsed US start-up-focused lender reverberated around the world.

Bank of London said it had submitted a formal proposal to the UK arm of SVB, as well as sending it to authorities, including the Treasury and the Bank of England (BOE).

Canada’s banking regulator, meanwhile, seized control of SVB’s branch in Toronto on Sunday and said it will seek a legal order to wind up the operation. The branch in Canada mainly lends to corporate clients, and does not hold any commercial or retail deposits.

In Hong Kong, over a dozen listed companies have stepped forward to say they had little or no exposure to SVB.

Friday’s dramatic failure of SVB Financial Group, which focuses on tech start-ups, was the biggest bank collapse in the United States since the 2008 financial crisis.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday said his government was working to limit any fallout for companies from the bank’s demise.

The collapse could have a significant impact on British technology companies, given the importance of the lender to some customers, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said earlier on Sunday,

Bank of London, a clearing bank, said it was leading a consortium of private equity firms in making the approach.

“Silicon Valley Bank cannot be allowed to fail given the vital community it serves,” Bank of London co-founder and CEO Anthony Watson said.

SoftBank-owned lender OakNorth Bank is also weighing a bid to buy SVB UK, a person with knowledge of the talks told Reuters, confirming an earlier Sky News report. Abu Dhabi state-backed investment vehicle ADQ is also looking, Sky reported.

The BOE has said it is seeking a court order to place the UK arm of SVB into insolvency.

Meanwhile, advisory firm Rothschild & Co was exploring options for the subsidiary, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters on Saturday.

Mr Sunak said he understood “the anxiety and the concerns customers of the bank have”, in comments made to reporters flying with him to the US. He and the government were “making sure we can work to find a solution that secures people’s operational liquidity and cash-flow needs,” he said.