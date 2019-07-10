Brexit fears slow down sales at British shops: Poll

LONDON • Sales at British retailers rose at their slowest average pace on record over the past year as worries about Brexit weighed on consumers, a survey showed yesterday.

Average sales growth weakened to 0.6 per cent in the 12 months to June, said the British Retail Consortium (BRC), an industry group, the slowest increase since it began its records in 1995.

Retailers also had their biggest annual fall for June on record - down 1.3 per cent - as Brexit concerns mounted and the spending boost from a heatwave and the men's football World Cup in June last year affected the comparison, BRC said.

"Overall, the picture is bleak: Rising real wages have failed to translate into higher spending as ongoing Brexit uncertainty led consumers to put off non-essential purchases," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said.

"The continued risk of a no-deal Brexit is harming consumer confidence and forcing retailers to spend hundreds of millions of pounds putting in place mitigations."

Last week, surveys of British companies suggested the economy shrank between April and last month, and Bank of England governor Mark Carney warned of growing risks from a no-deal Brexit and global trade tensions.

In like-for-like terms, which smooth out changes in the amount of retail space, sales fell by 1.6 per cent last month and the 12-month average declined by 0.1 per cent, the weakest reading in more than seven years.

Low unemployment has put more money into people's pockets, which has lifted consumer spending. This in turn has helped the economy at a time of falling investment by many companies since the Brexit vote. But the BRC's survey echoed two other weak gauges of consumer spending last month by the Confederation of British Industry and accountants BDO.

Uncertainty about Brexit has been aggravated by the ongoing Conservative Party leadership election. Many investors worry about the economic risks of a no-deal Brexit, which neither candidate has ruled out.

Over the past two weeks, several British retailers have highlighted a tough environment.

Supermarket group Sainsbury's reported a third straight quarter of declining underlying sales, and rival Asda described the business environment as "a perfect storm". Health retailer Boots said Britain could be heading for a recession.

1.3% Biggest annual sales fall for June on record for British retailers as Brexit concerns mounted and the spending boost from a heatwave and the men's football World Cup in June last year affected the comparison.

"Pressure on retailers continues to mount and is seemingly coming from all angles: economic, geopolitical, environmental and behavioural," said Mr Paul Martin, head of UK retail at KPMG, which produces the survey with BRC.

"Consumer spending is only likely to fall further as things stand, and cost efficiency remains vital."

Separately, more than half of British businesses with non-British staff said they would be harmed by post-Brexit immigration plans, according to the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and global job site Indeed.

The immigration system proposed in December last year for after Brexit would limit lower-skilled migrants to working in Britain for a year. These workers would then have to leave the country for at least 12 months once their visa ends.

The healthcare and construction sectors would be hit particularly hard by the proposals, since 10 per cent of construction workers and 13 per cent of National Health Service staff are not British citizens, the BCC said yesterday.

Over half of the employers also said they would be made worse off by the plans to require skilled migrant workers to earn at least £30,000 (S$51,000) a year.

"Salary thresholds and visa restrictions must reflect economic realities," said Ms Jane Gratton, head of people policy at the BCC. "Business communities will be calling on the next prime minister to ensure the UK's future immigration policy has the right balance of flexibility and controls to alleviate their concerns."

