Breaking the old boys’ network

A conscious effort has to be made to break the “old boys’ network” in companies, United Overseas Bank (UOB) director Lim Hwee Hua told The Straits Times.

While firms here have put measures in place to help women advance in their careers and work flexibly when needed, she said old practices still have to change so more women can be included in management.

“A conscious effort must be made to break the mould of an old boys’ network,” said Mrs Lim, who has been a UOB director since 2014, adding that companies with no female directors would “do well to have at least one”.

“There is no shortage of women with the requisite skills and experience to benefit companies,” she said. “Moreover, women offer a complementary mix of interpersonal and communication styles.

“Yet, the numbers are still underwhelming for a variety of reasons – an inability to identify suitable women directors using the usual informal or friendly networks, or a psychological bias towards male candidates.”

Having sat on various boards since 1996, Mrs Lim cautioned against having a female director as a token gesture just to hit a quota.





UOB director Lim Hwee Hua says old practices have to change so more women can be included in management. ST PHOTO: SAHIBA CHAWDHARY



“It is important to have diversity, not for diversity’s sake, but because a board with a diversity of skills and experiences can truly help a company to chart and implement its long-term strategy, while taking into consideration the risks assumed,” she said. “

Gender diversity is part of this useful diversity. As the pool of suitable women candidates enlarges, I am optimistic that more women will be represented on boards.”

UOB was one of the new companies on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index this year. Almost 70 per cent of its employees across its 19 markets are female, with one in three senior management roles held by a woman. Also, 45 per cent of department heads are women, and more than half of all new hires last year were women.

Mr Dean Tong, UOB’s head of group human resources, said in an e-mail: “We know that family and personal time is important and our flexible work options... enable our colleagues to balance their work, family and personal commitments better.”

He added that UOB ensures “equal recognition and opportunities for women to progress in their careers”.