BreadTalk debuts in London with Din Tai Fung flagship

Taiwanese restaurant Din Tai Fung opened in London's Covent Garden yesterday, as the BreadTalk Group marked its first foray into Europe.

Present at the opening were (from left) Taiwanese designer Song Yih, who designed the restaurant; Din Tai Fung's UK partner Ben Elliot; Din Tai Fung chairman Yang Chi-hua; BreadTalk founder and chairman George Quek; Taiwan Representative to the UK David Lin; and UK partner Tristan Hoare.

The two-storey restaurant seats 250 guests and offers all its signature dishes, including xiao long bao (steamed pork dumplings). There are 163 Din Tai Fung restaurants worldwide.

Plans are afoot to open a second UK restaurant in London's Centre Point next year. Din Tai Fung's entry into Europe is spearheaded by BreadTalk's indirect wholly owned subsidiary Taster Food UK.

The latter entered into a franchise agreement with Taiwanese and British partners to operate the brand in the UK.