Brandz director jailed for raising funds sans prospectus

A director of advertising firm Brandz Group was sentenced to 15 months' jail yesterday for improperly obtaining convertible loans as investments from the public.

The loans were convertible to shares of the firm on the condition that it became eligible to list on the Australian stock exchange, court documents showed.

To attract these investments, director Jovan Tay Chee Ming, 54, touted Brandz Group's success with well-known clients such as Great Eastern Life and the Prime Minister's Office.

Tay also said Brandz Group was likely to be listed on the Australian stock exchange, promising in the convertible loan agreements that the listing would happen by June or August 2006.

Investors were also given a pre-initial public offering (IPO) investment summary which painted a rosy picture of the company, stating that its net profit after tax in 2006 was at least $4 million.

Tay faced 25 charges involving more than $2.8 million in convertible loans which 16 investors pumped into Brandz Group. None of them was repaid.

The investors were told that their money was to support the company's IPO and, if successful, would reap them a profit from the rise in share price. They were also led to believe that if the IPO did not take place, they would be repaid with interest.

Tay had also made the offer of "securities" - which can refer to shares or debentures of a corporation or entity - each time he entered into a convertible loan agreement with a lender.

But he did so without a prospectus, and this is against the authorities' requirements.

Tay claimed he had been advised that he did not need a prospectus. But this was disputed by Deputy Public Prosecutor Kevin Yong and Deputy Public Prosecutor Tow Chew Chi.

District Judge Jasvender Kaur noted that the requirement was primarily "to protect retail investors by ensuring that they have access to all material information set out in the prospectus for the purpose of making an investment decision".

Several brokers were among the lenders, and they were persuaded by Tay to introduce their contacts to enter into the loan agreements in exchange for a commission.

The judge noted that Tay "gave no acceptable explanation" on why the pre-IPO summary did not state that the funds being raised were to be used towards debt repayment as well.

Tay, who was sentenced to 15 months' jail, is appealing against the judgment.