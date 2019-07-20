BMW picks company veteran as CEO to catch up with rivals

FRANKFURT • BMW has named Oliver Zipse as its new chief executive, hoping the "decisive" company lifer will help the carmaker regain its edge in electric cars and win back the premium market lead lost to Mercedes-Benz under his consensus-seeking predecessor.

Mr Zipse, 55, joined BMW as a trainee in 1991 and served as head of brand and product strategies and boss of BMW's Oxford plant in England before becoming board member for production. The German company said he would become CEO on Aug 16, taking the helm during a major industry shift towards electric and self-driving cars and amid new competition from technology giants.

BMW shares were up 1.4 per cent yesterday. "With Oliver Zipse, a decisive strategic and analytical leader will assume the chair of the board of management of BMW AG. He will provide the BMW group with fresh momentum in shaping the mobility of the future," said Dr Norbert Reithofer, chairman of BMW's supervisory board.

Under current CEO Harald Krueger's leadership, BMW was overtaken in 2016 by Mercedes-Benz as the best-selling luxury car brand and ceded ground to start-up rival Tesla in premium electric cars.

BMW had an early lead in premium electric vehicles but throttled back its ambitions after the i3, an expensive city car, failed to sell in large numbers, allowing Tesla to overtake BMW in electric car sales.

Dr Reithofer initially championed Mr Krueger's low-key consensus-seeking leadership, but pressured him to roll out electric vehicles more aggressively, forcing Mr Krueger to skip the Paris Motor Show in 2016 to re-evaluate BMW's electric strategy.

Mr Krueger's reluctance to push low-margin electric vehicles led to an exodus of talented electric vehicle experts, including Mr Christian Senger, now Volkswagen's board member responsible for software, and Mr Markus Duesmann, who is seen as a future Audi CEO.

Both men were poached by VW CEO Herbert Diess, a former BMW board member responsible for research who was himself passed over for BMW's top job in 2015 in part because his sometimes impatient leadership style was seen to be too autocratic for BMW, company insiders said. At VW, Dr Diess has since pushed through a radical €80 billion (S$122 billion) electric car mass production strategy and a sweeping alliance with Ford.

BMW's supervisory board discussed succession at its US plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, after Mr Krueger, 53, said he would not be available for a second term. He will resign as CEO and will leave the management board by mutual agreement on Aug 15, BMW said.

Mr Zipse emerged as the favourite because BMW's efficient production network, which he expanded in Hungary, China and the United States, has helped the company deliver industry-leading profit margins despite its relatively small scale.

But experts say auto industry leaders also need other skills for the new era of software-driven electric and autonomous cars.

"A CEO needs to have an idea for how mobility will evolve in the future. This goes far beyond optimising an existing business," said Dr Carsten Breitfeld, chief executive of China-based ICONIQ Motors, a former BMW engineer.

"He needs to be able to build teams, to attract key talent, and to promote a culture which is increasingly oriented along consumer electronics and Internet dynamics."

Being able to cope with shorter product cycles and new technologies, and a willingness to take bold decisions are among the qualities needed, Dr Breitfeld said.

