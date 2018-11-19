Commentary

Blame liquidity when unicorns set up their venture-capital funds

When unicorns start setting up their own venture-capital (VC) funds, you know the tech world is getting frothy.

In June, Singapore-based ride-hailing app GrabTaxi Holdings launched Grab Ventures, shortly after its Indonesian rival Go-Jek Indonesia set up its own Go-Ventures. 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 19, 2018, with the headline 'Blame liquidity when unicorns set up their venture-capital funds'. Print Edition | Subscribe
