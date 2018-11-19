Premium
Commentary
Blame liquidity when unicorns set up their venture-capital funds
When unicorns start setting up their own venture-capital (VC) funds, you know the tech world is getting frothy.
In June, Singapore-based ride-hailing app GrabTaxi Holdings launched Grab Ventures, shortly after its Indonesian rival Go-Jek Indonesia set up its own Go-Ventures.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?
Topics: