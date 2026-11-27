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Choosing to opt out of Black Friday may give brands a different kind of visibility and help them build trust.

LONDON/MILAN/LOS ANGELES – While most brands are dangling deep Black Friday discounts to entice shoppers, some are opting out. These holdouts want to protect profits, make a point about sustainability, or simply stand out and try to connect with a growing number of consumers wary of permanent promotions.

In Italy, fashion brand Pinko is for the first time sitting out Black Friday in 2026 , with chairman Pietro Negra saying discounting can become a vicious cycle.

“By not taking part in Black Friday, we’re trying to cut off one small head of a dragon that has another thousand,” said Negra, pointing to “family & friends” promotions, private sales and other events that encourage discounting.

“That’s not the kind of relationship we want with customers, nor are those the conditions that will secure the future of the sector.”

Retailers around the world have had a challenging year with the Iran war reigniting inflation and cash-strapped consumers needing sizeable discounts to be swayed into buying.

But while giants like Amazon can afford to slash prices as they hoover up most Black Friday traffic, for small brands the discount frenzy can be a double-edged sword, impacting profitability and making shoppers less willing to pay full-price the rest of the time.

Negra said not participating in Black Friday will cost Pinko around €2 million (S$2.83 million) in revenue, but the hit to profitability is proportionally much smaller, and margin is what he is focused on.

Fighting discount fatigue

After five years of persistently high inflation, shoppers are increasingly sceptical of retailers’ pricing strategies and less likely to believe that advertised discounts reflect real savings, said Shikha Jain, a partner at Simon-Kucher consultancy in Boston.

Choosing not to embrace Black Friday is risky as competition for every dollar is fierce. But choosing to opt out may give brands a different kind of visibility and help them build trust, especially among less price-sensitive shoppers.

“There has been a serious erosion of trust,” said Jain, adding that she sees “increasing pullback, and major fatigue against inflation and the challenging environment that many Americans find themselves in.”

Brands that opt out are also angling for a slice of consumers’ attention even if it doesn’t translate into sales instantly, instilling a message or winning brownie points.

British outerwear brand Buffalo Systems says it does not participate in Black Friday because it’s a small business manufacturing in the UK, while American outdoor retailer REI closes its stores on Black Friday and gives employees a day off to spend outside instead.

The Ordinary, a skincare brand owned by beauty giant Estee Lauder, also shuts its stores for the day and runs blood donation drives in New York and Toronto instead.

Amy Bi, senior vice president of global brand at The Ordinary, said impulse-buying around Black Friday often leads to people buying products they don’t need or that aren’t right for their skin, and halting sales for the day is a way of encouraging consumers to “slow down.”

Anti-Black Friday marketing

Smaller brands may be less able to sacrifice the much-needed sales boost Black Friday provides, and are instead leaning into a contrarian kind of marketing to set themselves apart.

UpCircle, a British beauty brand that uses coffee grounds, oat husks and other food industry byproducts to make its creams and scrubs, runs its own Black Friday discounts while promoting its anti-waste ethos in Instagram posts that criticise overproduction and overconsumption, using social media slang like “landfill maxxing.”

Black Friday was popularised in the US but has gone global since the early 2000s, driven partly by Amazon and other multinational retailers.

Black Friday is “the antithesis of everything we stand for when it comes to the associations with waste, with mass consumption,” said UpCircle founder Anna Brightman.

But its anti-consumerist posts attract eyeballs in a highly competitive market, Brightman said, and the 25% discount across the range helps convince new customers to try their first product. In just three weeks around Black Friday, Upcircle makes 20% of its online sales for the year. REUTERS