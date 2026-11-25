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Bitcoin is facing numerous headwinds at the moment, from high-profile hacks to the prospect of higher interest rates and greater regulatory scrutiny following recent US midterm elections.

US-listed exchange-traded funds investing in Bitcoin are heading for the worst month of outflows since their 2024 debut, as a persistent sell-off in the world’s largest cryptocurrency drives investors away.

A net US$4.71 billion (S$6 billion) has been withdrawn from the funds in November so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg through Nov 23.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust, the largest fund holding the token, has suffered about US$4 billion of redemptions in November , also putting it on course for its worst monthly outflow.

The exodus comes as Bitcoin tumbles below US$60,000 and heads for its worst monthly performance since June 2022, when a string of corporate failures triggered a broader crypto-market meltdown.

The token has dropped about 23% in November and was trading around US$59,200 as at 1pm on Nov 25 in Singapore, down about 1% in the Asia session.

The losses underscore a sharp reversal for a group of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that helped propel Bitcoin higher after their US debut in January 2024.

The funds opened the cryptocurrency to a wider pool of institutional and retail investors and became an important source of demand during the bull market.

Their record redemptions are now reinforcing the current downturn as that source of buying dries up.

Bitcoin briefly recovered alongside other risk assets on Nov 23 after Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, but has since surrendered all of those gains, a sign that investors are using rallies to reduce exposure.

“When a market cannot hold a rally on good news, it usually means that investors are using any strength to sell,” data analytics firm Glassnode said in a note. “Bitcoin trades around the clock and tends to be one of the first assets sold when investors want less risk.”

Bitcoin is facing numerous headwinds at the moment, from high-profile hacks that have undermined confidence in its security to the prospect of higher interest rates and greater regulatory scrutiny following recent US midterm elections.

The absence of US demand is adding to the pressure, according to Glassnode.

“The ETFs and other institutions were an important source of demand on the way up, and there is little interest from them at these prices,” the firm said. “A return to ETF inflows, together with net buying on Coinbase, would be the first sign that this is changing.”

Bitcoin is also facing greater competition for investor capital as money gravitates toward equities and assets offering income, according to Ayesha Kiani, chief operating officer of Monarq Asset Management.

Bitcoin is “competing for the same risk capital that is going into equities right now”, Kiani told Bloomberg Television, describing the ETF exodus as “concerning”.

The cryptocurrency industry may need a fresh catalyst to revive demand after the forces that drove the previous rally have faded, she said.

“I think we do need to find a new narrative, a new catalyst, a new market, something new for the entire industry for us to become that emerging asset class again,” Kiani said.

“There are better yield-bearing assets out there at this point. So, like, why Bitcoin?” BLOOMBERG