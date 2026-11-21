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Bitcoin falls to more than 2-year low as global markets sink

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE – Bitcoin fell to the lowest level in over two years, extending its reversal from market darling after the re-election of Donald Trump to a casualty of a broader retreat from speculative bets.

The original cryptocurrency slumped 6% in the US on Nov 20 and another 5.7% in Asia on Nov21 to US$55,533, its weakest since September 2024.

It has lost more than half its value since reaching a peak above US$126,000 in October 2025 and is now worth less than it was when crypto-friendly Trump retook the White House.

Bitcoin has been caught in a confluence of pressures in recent weeks.

A hack of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, at the end of October rattled digital assets, while sweeping Democratic victories in the US midterm elections the following week fuelled concerns that the crypto industry’s push for friendlier rules has lost momentum.

“The broader market has shifted into a sharp lack of confidence, and investors are de-risking,” said Andy Baehr, managing director of asset management at GSR.

“Bitcoin is along for the ride here, typically weak in deleveraging environments.”

The latest leg lower has been fuelled by investors pulling money from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds amid an unraveling of the artificial-intelligence trade. Bitcoin ETFs have seen year-to-date outflows of more than US$3 billion (S$3.9 billion).

The broader backdrop is becoming less favourable as well.

For much of the past decade, cryptocurrencies occupied a privileged place in the risk-taking economy. Now, a stronger dollar and rising expectations of another Federal Reserve rate increase are adding to the pressure.

The market is pricing a more aggressive Fed rate hike and a slowdown in the AI buildout, prompting “an excessively negative market interpretation right now,” said Fabian Dori, chief investment officer at Sygnum Bank.

On Nov 20, Bitcoin’s slide triggered the liquidation of roughly US$2 billion in long crypto bets over 24 hours, with Bitcoin positions accounting for the majority of that sum, according to Coinglass data.

“What made the move so fast was leverage,” said Andrew Yang, research analyst at Kaiko.

“As Nasdaq losses deepened again in late-morning New York trading, Bitcoin broke below US$60,000, triggering US$94.6 million in BTC liquidations on Binance, Bybit and OKX in a single hour.”

The downturn is unfolding at what should have been a triumphant moment for the industry.

With Trump as US president, crypto has secured many of the victories it spent the better part of a decade pursuing: a sympathetic White House, friendlier regulators, institutional acceptance and a legislative framework that increasingly treats digital assets as a permanent part of the financial system.

Yet rather than unleashing a new wave of demand, those milestones have coincided with one of Bitcoin’s deepest retreats in years.

Earlier crypto crashes were punctuated by spectacular failures or waves of forced selling. This downturn has been marked by a steadier erosion in demand. Bitcoin fell even as inflation worries mounted, doing little to bolster its case as a hedge. And when geopolitical turmoil sent investors looking for safety, they turned to traditional havens.

Institutional acceptance hasn’t gone away, but the early enthusiasm has cooled. The question now is whether the biggest buyers will keep adding to their holdings at the pace the industry once expected. BLOOMBERG