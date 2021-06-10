For Subscribers
Company Watch
Biomedical firm Lucence looks to grow
Home-grown medical diagnostics company aims to attract more funding to expand faster
His brother founded a Singapore online gaming company that became a home-grown unicorn that listed in Hong Kong. Now he is on the path to do the same with his medical diagnostics firm.
Lucence Health, a biomedical company founded four years ago by Dr Tan Min-Han, appears poised to become another local billion-dollar start-up. It specialises in non-invasive liquid biopsy tests to detect cancers and other diseases.