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Binance said some networks were closed for unrelated reasons.

Binance has finished work to recover its withdrawal systems after October’s cyberattack, though some networks were closed for unrelated reasons, it said on Nov 26.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange lost about US$6.3 billion (S$8.12 billion) of tokens in the heist and stopped all users from making withdrawals for the next two days.

Customers pulled a net US$4.7 billion off the platform when withdrawals first reopened, Binance said on Nov 2.

“Our withdrawal recovery work is completed and the withdrawal suspension from the security incident has been fully lifted,” it said in an X post on Nov 26.

“Withdrawals are open across nearly all networks. Separately, a small number are temporarily paused due to network maintenance, which is standard practice.”

Binance has said the company can afford to cover its losses.

About US$2.85 billion of the stolen funds have been frozen remotely by the companies that issue them, but researchers say the rest is being moved through little-known crypto services in a complex money-laundering operation that could take months or even years. REUTERS