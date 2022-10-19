Biden to lay out plan to release millions more barrels of oil to prevent price spikes

WASHINGTON - The United States plans to release millions of additional barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December and to make additional releases over the winter, White House officials said on Tuesday evening.

The releases from the strategic reserve this year have been a dramatic step by the US to contain its gasoline prices and stabilise energy prices around the world. The latest move comes three weeks before the midterm Congressional elections and amid growing concern that inflation could worsen as winter approaches and the conflict in Ukraine drags on.

Officials said the US would release an additional 15 million barrels of oil from the reserve in December, exhausting the 180 million barrels that President Joe Biden authorised to be sold earlier this year.

The sales were intended to serve as a “wartime bridge” as domestic production in the US ramps up, but White House officials said on Tuesday that Mr Biden is prepared to authorise additional oil sales later this winter if needed.

The reserve can hold about 700 million barrels of oil and has about 400 million remaining. White House officials say they intend to replenish the reserve when world oil prices decline to a range of US$67 to US$72 a barrel; they are now hovering around US$90.

Mr Biden is expected to announce the plan Wednesday. Officials said he would also call on refining companies not to gouge prices and to pass lower energy costs resulting from the oil releases onto consumers.

“He is calling on the private sector in the United States to do two things. One is take this signal and increase production, increase the investment, and number two is to make sure that as they are taking these profits, as they are benefiting from these markets, that they are continuing to give the consumer the appropriate price,” the official said.

In recent weeks, the oil industry has grown increasingly concerned the administration might take the drastic step of banning or limiting exports of gasoline or diesel to help build back sagging US inventories. They have called on the administration to take the option off the table, a move officials are unwilling to do.

“We are keeping all tools on the table, you know, anything that could potentially help ensure stable domestic supply,” the official said.

Gas prices in the US eased over the summer as the US sold oil from the strategic reserve and concerns about a global recession deepened. They have increased again in recent weeks after the Saudi-led Opec+ decided to scale back petroleum supplies on the market by up to two million barrels per day to bolster the price of oil.

The move angered Mr Biden, who said last week that “there will be consequences” for Saudi Arabia’s decision.

The White House has faced criticism from Republicans for depleting the strategic reserve before the midterm elections, even as Republicans have made the specter of rising gas prices a central campaign theme.

The Biden administration has defended the decision, insisting that all Americans benefit from lower gas prices and that energy prices around the world are elevated because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. NYTIMES, REUTERS