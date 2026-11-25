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A market that aspires towards better value creation must also aspire towards better value recognition.

SINGAPORE – S ingapore is investing considerable resources in revitalising its equity market.

Improving liquidity, attracting capital and encouraging quality listings are essential. Yet a more fundamental challenge remains: ensuring that the market recognises and rewards genuine corporate value creation.

Reflecting this ambition are the $6.5 billion Equity Market Development Programme and $30 million Value Unlock Programme – both government-backed initiatives spearheaded by the Republic’s financial regulators.

Singapore-headquartered multinational corporations such as Keppel, Sembcorp Industries and Singtel have pursued strategic transformation and capital recycling to unlock shareholder value.

Smaller companies are also exploring new avenues, including Addvalue Technologies’ proposed spin-off of its space connectivity business for a US listing.

Yet corporate transformation is only part of the equation. Whether retail investors can recognise genuine value creation is equally important.

Uneven independent research coverage, particularly among small and mid-cap companies, can leave potentially undervalued businesses underappreciated.

A market that aspires towards better value creation must also aspire towards better value recognition.

Every results season, corporate performance is distilled into headlines: profits surged; earnings halved. While accurate, such figures rarely tell the whole story.

International Financial Reporting Standard 18 (IFRS 18) – issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and effective from January 2027 – is designed to make financial statements more transparent, including by requiring companies to disclose management-defined performance measures.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence is accelerating financial analysis.

Yet better disclosure and faster analysis do not guarantee better decisions. Technology can accelerate analysis, but it cannot substitute for sound investment judgment.

Accounting truth is not operating truth

Reported net profit after tax (NPAT) captures profits from recurring operations, asset disposals, impairments and fair-value movements.

An asset disposal may boost reported profits without improving recurring earnings. Conversely, an impairment may depress reported earnings even when the underlying business remains resilient.

Investors must distinguish between what a company has earned and what it can reasonably be expected to earn again. The income statement records what happened. The investor must determine what is repeatable.

Understanding the story behind the numbers

Singtel’s first-quarter results for financial year 2027 – for the three months ended June 30, 2026 – illustrate this distinction. Reported NPAT fell 72% to $818 million.

The headline suggested a sharp deterioration in performance. Yet underlying NPAT rose 21% to $831 million, reflecting a stronger operating performance.

The divergence was largely attributable to exceptional gains of $2.2 billion recognised a year earlier, arising from a partial stake sale in Airtel and the Intouch-Gulf Energy merger.

Following the results announcement on Aug 13, 2026, Singtel shares initially fell 0.9%, before rebounding 4.7% the following day.

While market movements reflect multiple factors, the reversal illustrates why investors should look beyond headline earnings to understand the underlying business.

The lesson extends beyond Singtel. Companies have a responsibility to communicate their performance transparently. Investors, analysts and the media have an equally important role in interpreting the numbers with discernment.

Financial reporting provides the information. Sound judgment determines its meaning.

Exceptional does not mean irrelevant

Exceptional items are often excluded from underlying earnings because they do not reflect a company’s recurring operations. Yet they can reveal whether past investments and asset disposals have created or eroded shareholder value.

Suppose a company acquires a business for $1 billion and subsequently recognises a $500 million impairment.

Excluding that impairment may be appropriate when assessing recurring earnings. But the write-down raises legitimate questions about the original investment decision and the returns shareholders can reasonably expect.

Conversely, an asset sale may generate a non-recurring gain while unlocking economic value, particularly when it releases capital for more productive uses.

Underlying earnings tell us about the performance of the business today. Exceptional items can reveal the consequences of decisions made yesterday. Capital allocation shapes how much value the business creates tomorrow.

Beware the recurring “one-off”

Underlying profit can provide a clearer picture of recurring performance, but the adjustments used to calculate it involve management judgment.

Investors should not replace blind faith in reported NPAT with blind faith in underlying NPAT. The reconciliation between the two deserves scrutiny. What has been excluded? Why? Is it genuinely non-recurring? And perhaps the most revealing question: How often do the “one-offs” recur?

Restructuring charges, acquisition-related costs and impairments may each be exceptional individually, but recurring adjustments may reflect the normal cost of doing business.

An item does not become exceptional simply because it is labelled as such. The challenge is not to choose between reported and underlying profit, but to understand what each reveals.

Not all profit growth creates value

Earnings quality asks not just how much a company earned, but also how it earned it.

Consider two companies that each report $1 billion in profit. The first generates it through recurring customer revenues, sustainable margins and strong cash flows. The second reaches the same $1 billion after substantial asset disposals or fair-value gains unlikely to recur.

The headline number is identical. The quality of the earnings is not.

Even high-quality earnings do not automatically translate into economic value. Investors must also consider how much capital was required to generate those returns.

A business earning $100 million annually from a $2 billion investment generates a 5% return. Another earning the same amount from a $500 million investment generates 20%. Assuming comparable risks, the economic implications are vastly different. Economic value is created when returns on invested capital exceed the cost of that capital.

This makes capital allocation as important as earnings growth. Companies must choose between reinvesting in their operations, pursuing acquisitions, reducing debt, repurchasing shares and distributing dividends.

Divesting mature or non-core assets can release capital for higher-return investments, debt reduction or shareholder distributions. A company can grow earnings through acquisitions yet destroy value by overpaying.

Ultimately, management should be judged not simply by the profits it generates, but by the returns it delivers on the capital entrusted to it. Capital allocation is as much about knowing when not to invest as knowing where to invest.

Look beyond the bottom line

No single profit number tells the full story. Reported NPAT captures accounting profit; underlying earnings reveal recurring performance. Cash flow, returns on capital and capital allocation determine whether profits translate into lasting value.

Singapore’s equity market revival requires more than liquidity and capital inflows. It demands a market that recognises and rewards genuine value creation.

This is a collective responsibility. Companies must communicate transparently; analysts and the media must provide independent scrutiny; and investors must look beyond headline earnings.

Creating value is a test of management judgment. Recognising it is a test of market judgment. A stronger market demands both.