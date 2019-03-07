Beam supplying e-scooters to Foodpanda riders in trial

Singapore-based start-up Beam will provide 20 e-scooters to Foodpanda riders during a three-month trial.

Beam said its e-scooters are registered with the Land Transport Authority and conform to its fire safety standard, which goes into effect in 2021.

The e-scooters, to be housed and charged daily at a central location by Foodpanda staff, will be monitored and maintained by Beam for quality and rideability.

During the trial, Foodpanda's riders will be able to use an exclusive code to unlock and ride the e-scooters.

Riders can lock the e-scooter via a button and unlock it when they set off for a delivery.

After each delivery shift ends, the e-scooters will be parked at Foodpanda's delivery hub, which ensures the vehicles are stored in a way that does not inconvenience other road users or pedestrians.

"Working together, Beam and Foodpanda will give riders new ways to provide their services, and customers will ultimately get their food faster and more efficiently," said Mr Mark Inkster, chief business officer for Beam.

Mr Luc Andreani, managing director for Foodpanda Singapore, said the company wants to "provide its riders with the most efficient and innovative methods of delivery to optimise their operations".

He also noted that the partnership with Beam is "in line with its sustainability movement and the use of non-motorised vehicles to reduce its carbon footprint".