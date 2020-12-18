Be open to opportunities arising from pandemic, firms told

Firms, including small and medium-sized enterprises, can look out for new possibilities arising from the Covid-19 pandemic to transform their businesses, even beyond digitalising.

Making this call yesterday, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said this would then allow Singapore enterprises to be able to "emerge stronger and ready to take up new opportunities and challenges locally and globally in the future".

One of these opportunities is an increasingly digital economy due to the pandemic accelerating the pace of digitalisation among consumers and businesses.

Mr Tan said the Government would continue to work with companies to help them transform, so that they remain competitive and resilient amid and beyond the pandemic.

He was speaking as the guest of honour at the Singapore Prestige Brand Award branding webinar yesterday.

During the session, home-grown eatery Swee Choon Tim Sum Restaurant and social enterprise TreeDots shared their experiences of going digital amid the pandemic.

Currently, Swee Choon's outlet in Jalan Besar can accommodate only 247 people, a 40 per cent drop from its pre-pandemic seating capacity of 420.

To adapt, the eatery has adopted a digitalisation strategy, said Mr Ernest Ting, the third-generation owner of the restaurant.

For instance, Swee Choon started selling frozen dim sum on its website. It also has a selection of items for sale on e-commerce platforms Qoo10 and Shopify.

Other brands looking to grow their digital capabilities can tap the Government's Enterprise Development Grant, said Mr Tan.

The grant will cover up to 80 per cent of qualifying costs for firms until Sept 30 next year.

Jointly organised by the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, yesterday's webinar drew 107 participants.

It preceded the annual Singapore Prestige Brand Award, which has been delayed this year because of safe management measures, but submissions for the award will open next year.

Brands interested in vying for the award can e-mail the award secretariat at spba.secretariat@asme.org.sg