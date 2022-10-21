Banks saddled with $43 billion in unwanted debt in risk exodus

NEW YORK – The world’s biggest banks have already had to use about US$30 billion (S$43 billion) of their own cash this year to fund loans for acquisitions and buyouts that they were not able to offload to investors.

The lenders have been forced to fund at least 15 deals in the United States and Europe as inflation and fears of a recession sap investor appetite for risky corporate debt. The total tally, based on calculations using data sourced by Bloomberg, could nearly double over the coming months as more deals are scheduled to close.

While it is not uncommon for banks to fund deals themselves when market sentiment sours, the sheer amount of hung debt – including US$3.9 billion for Apollo Global Management’s purchase of Internet service provider Brightspeed and more than US$8 billion for a buyout of research firm Nielsen Holdings – is deterring banks from making new financing commitments.

“Risk departments are going to be loath to allow banks to make additional commitments and balance-sheet risks going forward,” said Mr Steven Oh, global head of leveraged finance at Pinebridge Investments.

“There still are going to be some LBO (leveraged buyout) transactions, but it is going to be hard because it is going to be more costly – and the banks themselves are less likely to provide guaranteed underwriting,” he said.

This is a problem as private equity sponsors sit on a mountain of deployable capital and fear of a recession ripens public markets for takeovers. Private equity funds had about US$1.2 trillion on hand as at mid-2022, according to data from Pitchbook.

Moreover, banks have about US$43 billion of US high-yield bonds and leveraged loans in the pipeline, with about US$30 billion expected to launch by the end of the year, according to an Oct 17 report by Deutsche Bank.

This includes the US$12.5 billion original financing package for billionaire Elon Musk’s buyout of Twitter, which banks led by Morgan Stanley are on the hook to fund, as well as US$5 billion of debt for Apollo’s buyout of auto parts maker Tenneco.

In Europe, underwriters are sitting on €1.5 billion (S$2.1 billion) of term loans to fund the buyout of Unilever’s tea business Ekaterra, which has yet to launch. Earlier this month, banks led by ING Bank pulled a €274.3 million loan supporting Dutch-based artificial grass maker TenCate Grass Holding’s takeover of Hellas Construction.

Even as Asia’s fledgling leveraged loan business booms, a takeover of Toshiba – which could be the region’s biggest buyout this year – is at risk of slipping behind schedule. Bidding groups are struggling to secure financing commitments from banks, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

Looking elsewhere

With the amount of hung debt already in the tens of billions, some are looking to private credit markets to fill any gaps – though there has also been some pullback there as well.

Still, the year is providing a once-in-a-generation opportunity for private credit to increase market share, said Mr Todd Koretzky, a partner in the leveraged finance group at Allen & Overy.

“It is a perfect storm of opportunity and readiness,” he said. “The moment that the broadly syndicated market was dislocated, the private credit funds were ready with large amounts of capital and the ability to write cheques.”

Sponsors have also embraced other manoeuvres. Private equity firms have announced new acquisitions in recent weeks without debt financing in place, effectively backstopping the entire purchase price with cash from their own funds. BLOOMBERG