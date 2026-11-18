The latest US curbs on access to its AI chips have frozen work on a US$480 million (S$618 million) loan to purchase advanced Nvidia hardware that would be used by Chinese technology giant ByteDance.

The latest US curbs on access to its AI chips have frozen work on a US$480 million (S$618 million) loan to purchase advanced Nvidia hardware that would be used by Chinese technology giant ByteDance, according to people familiar with the matter.

Bankers at five lenders evaluating the deal said that they had internal discussions about pulling out or not joining the loan amid fears that the deal might violate the new US rule, they said.

Singapore-based neocloud Aolani Cloud Pte recently began inviting banks to join the loan, which would fund the purchase of GPUs for a data centre in Malaysia. But on Nov 16, the US announced a rule requiring data centre operators in countries including Singapore and Malaysia to get a licence to buy advanced AI chips. The step is aimed at curbing Chinese companies’ remote access to such technology, which is how TikTok parent ByteDance would use the Nvidia GPUs.

The pause in work on the loan illustrates how the Trump administration’s surprise move has caught many dealmakers in Asia off-guard. Across the region, lenders scrambled on Nov 17 to work out what the new regulations would mean for billions of AI debt in the pipeline and deals that have already been done.

“We have spent significant time with our banking and financing partners to assess and anticipate regulatory risk ahead of this recent new ruling,” a spokesperson for Aolani said in response to questions about the loan being paused. “We are pro-actively working with regulators and our financing partners to ensure the project delivery goes ahead in full compliance with the new ruling.”

There was no immediate reply from DBS Group, which is the mandated lead arranger and book-runner on the deal.

It’s not yet clear how exactly the licence approval process will work, and which firms will be required to apply for them. That’s prompted a barrage of questions from potential lenders, one of the people said.

It’s unlikely that there would be progress on funding the Aolani deal until bankers can fully evaluate the new rule, the people said. Internally, some bankers have described the facility as dead given the risks banks could incur if it was found to violate the new US rule, they said. BLOOMBERG