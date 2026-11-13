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Banks in Singapore offer alternative contact channels amid Microsoft outage: ABS

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ABS said banks affected by the disruption, particularly those providing retail banking services, had also put up notices across various channels to alert customers to the outage.

ABS said banks affected by the disruption, particularly those providing retail banking services, had also put up notices across various channels to alert customers to the outage.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

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Angela Tan

SINGAPORE – Banks in Singapore affected by Microsoft’s global outage have reached out to customers with alternative ways to access help, including customer service hotlines and relationship managers.

The Association of Banks in Singapore said banks affected by the disruption, particularly those providing retail banking services, had also put up notices across various channels, including their websites, to alert customers to the outage.

ABS director Ong-Ang Ai Boon said banks were making alternative contact arrangements available to customers while the disruption persisted.

They were advised not to click on unknown or unsolicited links and messages relating to the disruption, as these could lead to phishing attempts, scams, credential theft and malware infections.

The advisory comes amid concerns that cybercriminals could take advantage of the disruption to impersonate banks or send fraudulent messages to customers seeking information or help.

Microsoft suffered a major global outage, bringing many of its widely used tools, including email and cloud storage, to a standstill.  

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