Wirecard says KPMG audit finds no manipulation in its financial statements

BENGALURU (REUTERS) - Wirecard said on Thursday (March 12) that auditing firm KPMG did not find any discrepancies in its audit of the company's operations in India and Singapore as well as the Merchant Cash Advance and Digital Lending division.

The largely completed special investigation has "not produced any substantial findings" that would require any correction to the company's annual financial statements for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 investigation periods, the statement said.

The German payments company had hired KPMG last year to conduct an independent audit to address allegations by British newspaper the Financial Times that it manipulated its accounts.