What it should have been

Yesterday's report, "A quarter of DBS' SME clients still deferring repayments", said a quarter of DBS Bank's small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) clients in Singapore are still deferring repayments on loans amounting to $1 billion in total.

This is incorrect.

A quarter of DBS' SME clients here, who were on government moratorium schemes, have applied to continue deferring repayments on loans amounting to about $1 billion in all.

Yesterday's report, "Fewer road accidents last year as traffic fell", attributed comments on elderly pedestrians being vulnerable to accidents to Superintendent Jimmy Law, commanding officer of the Traffic Police's road safety branch. They were made by Traffic Police commander, Senior Assistant Commissioner Gerald Lim.

We are sorry for the errors.