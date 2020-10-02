Virus pandemic tests sustainability goals of heirs to Asian fortunes

HONG KONG • As markets tumbled this year, Ms Mary Ann Tsao faced a tough choice. Her fourth-generation family office in Singapore had adopted sustainable investing principles, but the coronavirus pandemic was trashing the global economy. Relatives suggested a return to the old ways.

"They'd say 'don't lose any money - never mind about the ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance)'," Ms Tsao said. "But we have to ask: What is the purpose of investing money in the first place?"

In a sign of how Asia's ultra-rich family offices are slowly embracing the sustainability trend, the Tsao Family Office has tried to stay the course, buying into the Brown Advisory US Sustainable Growth Fund and adding to its investment in the Robeco Sustainable European Stars Fund after the pandemic began.

For sustainable investing to take hold in Asia as it has started to in Europe and North America, family offices like Ms Tsao's are key. Families run 85 per cent of Asia's businesses, according to Ernst & Young estimates, a much higher proportion than the rest of the world. As fortunes get passed on to next generations, the push to do well by doing good is gathering steam.

"Family-owned companies within an Asian perspective are much more significant for local economies than they are in Europe or in the US," said Mr Eugene Klerk, global head of environmental, social and governance research at Credit Suisse Group in London.

Debates like the Tsaos are having are taking place over the virtual dinner tables of many tycoon families and could help shape the future of ESG investment, which exceeds US$30 trillion (S$41 trillion) globally. While sustainable investing has been gaining traction, Covid-19 has forced many families to make stark choices: funnel money into operating businesses to prevent collapse, revert to tried and true investments or stay the green course.

For the Tsaos, whose wealth was generated by shipping lines that connect the globe, adopting ESG investing came after lengthy discussions with family members from the United States and Japan to China. The family office runs part of the fortune created by Ms Tsao's late father Frank Tsao and his International Maritime Carriers, which eventually became IMC Group.

As part of the push, it is offloading some factories in China that no longer fit the criteria and has backed an impact investment for a wellness retreat in China founded by a family member.

It also provided cornerstone capital to the Wellington Global Impact Bond Fund and the Invesco US Senior Loan ESG Fund.

Among super-wealthy families, much of the change has been driven by the next wave of heirs - especially millennials and women - who are trying to realign family wealth with their personal interests and social values, according to Mr Peter Golovsky, head of IQ-EQ's Asia private wealth team from Hong Kong.

In Asia "you've got 2,000 families with more than US$500 million transitioning from one generation to the next in the next 10 years", he said. "It'll create a fundamental shift in the way they invest the future legacies and investments on behalf of those families."

Mr Golovsky relates the story of a private equity client that approached an Asian family for money, only to have the tables turned. They were asked instead to create an ESG fund focused on social infrastructure and technology that improves clean water and agriculture. Once that was started, other families joined to make it a US$500 million vehicle. It is a strategy the Tsaos have also used.

"It shows the influence of what families and family offices can be doing in driving specific outcomes," Mr Golovsky said.

Other family offices are targeting their operating companies for change. Ishk Tolaram Foundation executive director Sumitra Aswani, a fourth-generation heir whose billionaire family expanded a tailor shop in Indonesia into the Tolaram Group, installed combined heat and power systems at its Estonian paper operations.

It has also adopted solar hybrid technologies at a Nigerian noodle factory and integrated ESG overlays into its family office investments at Maitri Asset Management. There are no plans to change course despite Covid-19.

Much of the evidence shows that investors who stuck by ESG funds this year have benefited. In June, Morningstar reported that the majority of Europe-domiciled sustainable funds it tracked had outperformed their old-school peers over multiple time horizons and generally held up better than their traditional counterparts during the Covid-19 sell-off.

Rich investors are taking note. Mr Mario Knoepfel, head of sustainable and impact investing advisory for Asia-Pacific at UBS Group, said the bank's 100 per cent sustainable portfolio assets in the region more than tripled to US$1.5 billion in July, from US$405 million in January last year. The number of Asia-Pacific private banking and wealth management clients engaged in the portfolio rose by 50 per cent in the first seven months of the year.

North-East Family Office managing director Mette Ekeroth, whose employer is based in Denmark and Singapore and manages the wealth of Pandora's founders Winnie Liljeborg and Per Algot Enevoldsen, said Covid-19 has supported their long-term thesis on sustainable investing. When they sensed the market was overvalued, they cut their overall equity exposure, focusing on healthcare and technology to generate strong returns this year.

The gains allowed the firm, which manages about US$3 billion and whose founders had close ties to Thailand, to make more impact investments with the blessing of family members who check in every week for two-hour calls.

"This is a journey we've only just begun," Ms Ekeroth said, adding that the pandemic had acted as a beacon for the space. "It's highlighted a fragility in the financial system but also highlighted fragility in society."

