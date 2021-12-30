Veteran banker rejoins Citi Singapore as head of global subsidiaries group

Veteran corporate banker Chia Seok Hoon has rejoined Citi Singapore to lead its global subsidiaries group, the latest in a series of recent appointments by the bank which saw Singaporeans named to its top executive roles.

Ms Chia started her new role on Dec 21, taking over from Mr Gilbert Ng, who was appointed Citi Singapore's head of integrated corporate bank in July.

In her new role, she reports to Mr Ng and Mr Munir Nanji, global subsidiaries group head for Asia-Pacific and Central Europe cluster head.

Citi's global subsidiaries group serves the financial needs of top-tier multinational clients of the bank's subsidiaries around the world.

These include Fortune 500 companies which operate subsidiaries outside of their home countries.

Ms Chia was most recently team head at HSBC's international subsidiary banking group, where she led a team of bankers to support local firms and regional multinationals based in Singapore.

Her stint at HSBC started in July 2015.

Prior to that, she was a corporate banker at Citi, managing a portfolio of large Singapore-headquartered companies across different industries.

She joined Citi fresh out of university in 2004 as a management associate.

Commenting on Ms Chia's appointment, Mr Ng said she has rejoined the bank at a "critical time" to support its clients in their journey towards environmental sustainability and as they continue using Singapore as a base to tap Asia's growth.

Among the Singaporeans who took on senior roles at Citi are Mr Money K, who is now global head of global client service, one of the private banking arm's fastest-growing businesses, as well as Mr Jonathan Quek, who in October was appointed co-head of banking, capital markets and advisory in Asean.

Earlier in July, Citi also announced that it had appointed five Singaporeans to senior roles in various business groups across Asia.

THE BUSINESS TIMES