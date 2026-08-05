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UOB to sell asset management arm for $555 million to Allianz Global Investors

All 500 existing UOB Asset Management employees will transition to AllianzGI, which has formally committed to maintaining their employment.

SINGAPORE - UOB is selling its asset management arm to Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) for $555 million, an exit that hands the Singapore lender a significant capital gain.

The sale, which includes excess cash, is expected to generate a pre-tax gain of about $330 million for South-east Asia’s third-largest bank by assets, said UOB on Aug 5.

Excluding one-off transaction costs, the divestment will also lift UOB’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by an estimated 14 basis points, immediately bolstering the bank’s balance sheet.

Based on unaudited pro forma consolidated figures from end-2025, the net asset value attributable to the sold stake was $223 million.

UOB has operated UOB Asset Management for four decades. By shedding its in-house product manufacturing, the bank said it intends to focus strictly on wealth advisory and distribution across its network of more than eight million retail clients in ASEAN.

The acquisition by AllianzGI covers the UOB Asset Management franchise across Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

A core component of the deal is a long-term strategic distribution partnership, allowing UOB to offer its clients access to AllianzGI’s global product suite alongside an expanded, curated range of investment solutions.

UOB chief executive and deputy chairman Wee Ee Cheong said the partnership sharpens the bank’s focus on wealth advisory as the investment needs of its regional clients become increasingly diverse and sophisticated.

Combining UOB’s advisory relationships with AllianzGI’s investment capabilities allows the bank to accelerate wealth management growth while simultaneously enhancing long-term shareholder value, he noted.

For the buyer, the acquisition immediately doubles AllianzGI’s footprint in Singapore and transfers UOB Asset Management’s operations across eight Asian markets, absorbing a regional franchise that oversaw $42 billion in assets at the close of 2025.

All 500 existing UOB Asset Management employees will transition to AllianzGI, which has formally committed to maintaining their employment.

The transaction is expected to close in 2027, subject to regulatory approvals, with both firms pledging that operations will continue as usual during the transition period to ensure no disruption to customer services or fund access.

Allianz in July also agreed to buy HSBC’s life and health insurance business in Singapore for $2.7 billion. This was part of a broader $2.9 billion deal that includes an exclusive distribution arrangement.

That deal came about two years after its previous attempt to significantly expand its local footprint ended in controversy. In late 2024, the German insurance giant’s $2.2 billion bid for a 51 per cent controlling stake in home-grown Income Insurance fell through. THE BUSINESS TIMES