UOB Q4 profit jumps 48% to $1.02b on strong loan growth, higher fee income

SINGAPORE - UOB reported on Wednesday (Feb 16) a better-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings due to sustained loan growth, higher fee income and lower credit charges.

The bank's net profit surged 48 per cent year on year to $1.02 billion - ahead of the $986 million estimate by financial market data provider Refinitiv.

UOB has declared a final dividend of 60 cents a share, up from 39 cents a year ago, when dividend payouts from local banks and finance companies were capped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Together with the interim dividend of 60 cents a share, the total dividend for last year will be $1.20, representing a payout ratio of about 49 per cent.

UOB deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong said the bank believes the worst of the pandemic-induced economic downturn has passed.

"In Singapore, there are signs of market recovery, where we see strong institutional loan growth and a rebound in card spending and wealth management activities. We see significant upside in South-east Asia, though the pace of recovery may vary by country.

"Our confidence in the region is underscored by our continued efforts to deepen our customer franchise and to build scale through organic growth and acquisition," he said.

The bank said last month that it will acquire Citigroup's consumer banking franchise in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam for about $4.92 billion.

The move will enable UOB to "scale up its business in four key regional markets at one go" and accelerate its growth targets by five years, Mr Wee said then.

Singapore's third-largest lender saw an 11 per cent rise in fourth-quarter net interest income to $1.68 billion. The growth was led by a 10 per cent increase in loans.

The bank's net interest margin - a key gauge of lenders' profitability - dropped one basis point to 1.56 per cent.

Net fee and commission income was 13 per cent higher, at $589 million, driven by loan-related fees and credit card fees.

Other non-interest income, however, dropped 22 per cent, to $168 million, amid lower non-customer treasury income.