UOB Q1 profit hit by lower margins, impairment surge

Declining margins and a surge in impairment charges hit first-quarter earnings at United Overseas Bank, it reported yesterday.

Net profit fell 19 per cent to $855 million - the lowest level in just over two years.

Still, the number - down from $1.05 billion a year earlier - had beaten analyst estimates of around $739.3 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Jefferies analyst Krishna Guha said: "Margins were weaker than expected. The key bright spot was fees, which grew sequentially, and on the year."

Outstanding oil and gas loans stood at $10.2 billion as of March 31 - 3.6 per cent of total loans, compared with 4.7 per cent as of June 30, 2018.

Three-quarters of the oil and gas exposure are to downstream players and traders, of which 70 per cent are national oil companies and global firms. The remaining exposure is mainly in short-term situations.

There was no mention of Hin Leong, the oil trader widely reported to have collapsed amid staggering debt. Most banks here have an exposure to the trading giant.

Unnamed sources have been reported as saying that UOB had let Hin Leong draw down more than US$100 million (S$142 million) as of early last month.

Singapore's three banks have a total exposure to Hin Leong that reportedly tops US$600 million.

UOB's remaining 25 per cent exposure to the oil and gas upstream segment is mainly to major companies.

The bank said vulnerable accounts were already classified, with their collateral values marked down by as much as 90 per cent by the end of 2017.

UOB said that its 15 per cent exposure to small and medium-sized enterprises in the first quarter held steady over the three months.

Incremental lending was driven by large corporates and top-tier customers in developed markets.

The remaining loans are to individuals.

Net interest income was flat in the quarter at $1.59 billion as asset growth was offset by margin compression, while net interest margins stood at 1.71 per cent, down eight basis points from the same period last year.

Total credit costs rose 12 basis points to 36 basis points from the previous quarter due to "a few significant non-performing accounts", said UOB.

Total credit costs rose 17 basis points over the first quarter last year. Non-performing loan ratio was higher at 1.6 per cent, up 0.1 percentage point from a year ago.

This comes as impairment charges jumped to $286 million in the quarter, from $93 million a year earlier. An additional $260 million of allowance was also set aside to strengthen coverage amid weak macro conditions, said UOB.

Non-interest income for the first quarter slipped 1 per cent to $813 million, down from $819 million a year earlier. Net fee income grew 8 per cent to $515 million, largely from wealth management, while trading and investment income fell 17 per cent to $224 million amid increased market volatility.

Total income for first quarter stood at $2.41 billion, unchanged from last year.

UOB shares closed down 0.1 per cent at $19.88 yesterday after the results were released.

THE BUSINESS TIMES