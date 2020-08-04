UOB launches digital bank TMRW in Indonesia

United Overseas Bank (UOB) yesterday launched its digital bank TMRW in Indonesia.

This follows TMRW's first launch in Thailand in March last year, and is part of the lender's strategy to accelerate growth and scale up its regional customer franchise to capture a $10 billion market opportunity in Asean.

In a press statement, UOB said it is looking to provide a fully digital banking experience to Indonesia's generation of "enterprising and digitally savvy" consumers.

TMRW's account-opening process for its Indonesian customers is designed to be intuitive, seamless, fast and secure, said the lender.

Identify verification is done via a video call with a live agent, and the account opening can be completed in nine minutes. Customer queries are handled by a 24-hour chatbot that converses in Bahasa Indonesia.

The digital bank also offers Quick Response (QR) code payments, enabling registered sellers and merchants to pay by simply scanning a QR code.

Mr Kevin Lam, president director of UOB Indonesia, said: "Ninety-six per cent of Indonesians own a mobile phone, and the number of consumers who are connected to the Internet has steadily increased over the years.

"The next generation of Indonesia's change-makers are mobile and want on-the-go digital services that enable them to achieve their aspirations. With TMRW, we hope to help them meet their financial goals."

