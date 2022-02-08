Trial of ex-Goldman banker in 1MDB case set to start at last

NEW YORK • Day after day, the scene has replayed itself: Roger Ng, a former Goldman Sachs banker, leaves his Manhattan apartment and, with an electronic monitor strapped to his ankle, heads downtown to build the case that might save him from prison.

It has been nearly three years since Ng landed in the United States from South-east Asia to face federal charges over his role in a scheme to loot billions from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund.

In that time Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak has been convicted of crimes while Goldman has paid US$5 billion (S$6.7 billion) in fines and apologised for breaking the law, one of the biggest black marks in its 153-year history.

Now, at long last, Ng is about to get his day in court - as the only person in all of Goldman Sachs to stand trial in the US for a scandal that stretched from Singapore to Hollywood to Wall Street and beyond. He has pleaded not guilty.

Free on a US$20 million bond, Ng, 49, has been confined to his apartment except for runs on Manhattan's West Side, trips to the grocery store and his lawyer's office. He has spent his days at that office poring over millions of documents in the sprawling case. He sits at a desk that was previously occupied by "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, who was sentenced to prison for securities fraud in 2018, in another high-profile legal drama.

Ng's trial, delayed for two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is finally set to begin with jury selection yesterday, and is expected to last at least five weeks. He faces as many as 30 years in prison.

"No one expected him to be here for three years," his lawyer Marc Agnifilo said at a recent hearing. Ng and Agnifilo declined to comment for this story.

While his defence team has cast Ng as a deputy to star Goldman banker Tim Leissner and the first to warn compliance about Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, often called Jho Low, prosecutors say Ng played a critical role in a bribe-paying and money laundering scheme.

By now, the broad outlines of the 1MDB scandal, or at least its most salacious details, are well known on Wall Street. There is the gob-smacking dollar figure: US$2.7 billion supposedly plundered, the scheme greased by bribes to various officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi. Some of the money went to a US$200 million super yacht. Some went to paintings by Monet, van Gogh and Basquiat. Still more went to finance a movie based on other real-life market mayhem: The Wolf Of Wall Street.

The US authorities say the "brazen" scheme could not have been pulled off without help of bankers at Goldman Sachs.

Ng, the former head of investment banking in Malaysia, is charged with helping Low and Leissner launder billions of dollars embezzled from 1MDB. He is also charged with violating US anti-bribery laws.