Transformation plan to add at least 3,000 financial jobs yearly

Setting up a digital platform for small businesses, positioning the country as a regional hub for philanthropy, and turning stocks, bonds and real estate into digital tokens are several of the new initiatives in Singapore's updated financial sector transformation plan.

Led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the plan aims to ensure that the financial sector grows by an average annual rate of 4 per cent to 5 per cent from 2021 to 2025 and create 3,000 to 4,000 net jobs on average each year.

The Financial Services Industry Transformation Map (ITM) 2025, which was unveiled by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday, laid out strategies to help the Republic's financial industry take a leap into the future, and train a workforce that can tap the opportunities that the future holds.

Financial support in the form of grants and other incentives will be provided to help upskill the workforce across various segments of the financial sector.

The primary goal is to maintain Singapore's lead as an international financial centre that connects global markets, supports Asia's development and serves Singapore's economy.

One way to achieve that will be to incentivise promising financial technology start-ups to develop capabilities in new online technologies like Web 3.0, artificial intelligence and green fintech.

To digitalise financial infrastructure, MAS will promote the development of digital platforms for the bond market and funds industry.

A digital platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will help them discover trade opportunities overseas.

To catalyse net-zero transition across the region, a $100 million grant will be provided from 2021 to 2025 to nudge companies towards capability building, green fintech, climate risk and reinsurance, and developing solutions for sustainable and transition finance.

The strategy, aimed at shaping the future of financial networks, includes initiatives such as supporting tokenisation of financial and real economy assets.

This is in contrast to encouraging cryptocurrencies.

MAS believes that the extreme price volatility of cryptocurrencies rules them out as a viable form of money or investment asset.