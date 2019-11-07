Trafigura, DBS launch blockchain trading platform

DBS Bank and Swiss commodities trader Trafigura and their partners have started a blockchain trading platform in Singapore aimed at reducing paperwork and improving trade flows, the bank said.

The first trade to be carried out on the ICC Tradeflow platform will be a cargo of iron ore worth US$20 million (S$27.2 million) to be shipped from Africa to China this month, it said yesterday.

The platform is built on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority's (IMDA's) network infrastructure and blockchain technology by start-up Perlin, and is meant to be interoperable with existing and future digital trade platforms, DBS said. The International Chamber of Commerce is also a partner in this project.

"By tapping into each other's respective expertise in commodities and finance, our customers will be able to receive their goods at least 50 per cent faster with much less paperwork," said DBS head of institutional banking Tan Su Shan.

The bank said all parties on the blockchain platform will be able to send, receive and act upon trade instructions in real time, cutting the end-to-end trade document transit time by more than half from 45 to 20 days.

It said more enhancements will be made, including trade finance on-the-go, providing background information and credit ratings on trade participants, vessels and couriers to build trust among counterparties.

