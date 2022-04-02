Tie-up to make it easier for more to invest in private markets

A partnership between Nasdaq-listed investment firm Hamilton Lane and Singapore digital securities exchange ADDX will make it easier for a broader range of people to invest in private markets.

The link-up involves tokenising a class of shares issued by the Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets Fund and making them available to accredited ADDX investors at a minimum ticket size of US$10,000 (S$13,500).

The move comes at a time when awareness over asset tokenisation as an alternative means to raise funds is growing, and as public market financing through activities such as initial public offerings slow amid rising volatility.

According to data provider Refinitiv, investment banking fees for raising capital via public debt and equity fell 15.6 per cent to US$221.3 million in the first quarter of this year compared with the previous quarter.

ADDX chief executive Choo Oi-Yee said private companies can add value to portfolios, but such investments are typically inaccessible for most investors. "With tokenisation and fractionalisation, ADDX is committed to plugging that gap," Ms Choo said.

Asset tokenisation is the process of digitalising the ownership rights to an asset and then breaking it up into fractions, or security tokens. Each token represents a proportion of the digitised asset, which could be a fund, private equity, real estate or a collectible. The tokens can be traded on an exchange like ADDX.

Tokenisation also allows the exchange to reduce minimum investment sizes to as low as US$10,000.

Asset-backed tokens are different from digital payment tokens such as cryptocurrencies, which are used for payments and can be speculative in nature.

Unlike non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which represent verifiable ownership of a single unique asset, such as a song or art piece that cannot be replaced by another, security tokens are fungible, meaning every token is interchangeable with other tokens of the same asset.

In Singapore, raising funds via asset tokenisation is currently available to accredited investors.

"The take-up rate for security tokens has been low because investors are still finding it difficult to sell such tokens," said Mr Chia Hock Lai, who leads Blockchain Association Singapore.

"Until the ecosystem is more developed and security tokens can be marketed to retail investors, liquidity will be a limiting factor for asset tokenisation."

But Mr Chia added that tokenisation will "become more important and accessible to retail investors in the next three to five years".

Ms Choo said demand for private market products has increased in the past two years.

Besides the Hamilton Lane fund, ADDX has also tokenised a local studio that designs Batman, Godzilla and Ultraman collectibles and a short-term commercially backed credit note issued by Singapore money lender ValueMax.

Last year, the accredited investor base on ADDX grew 120 per cent year on year.

ADDX was approved as a recognised market operator and received a capital markets service licence in 2020. Other regulated security token exchanges in Singapore include the DBS Digital Exchange and ECXX.