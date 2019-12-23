Stunning rally in HK dollar fizzles out

HONG KONG • A stunning rally in the Hong Kong dollar is unravelling quickly, with the currency briefly falling back to the weak half of its trading band.

The exchange rate weakened to as low as HK$7.8015 per greenback, past the midpoint of 7.8 in its allowed trading range.

The pullback in the Hong Kong dollar followed a seven-day advance, which last week made the currency the most overbought in more than a year, according to its relative strength index.

The adjustment is not surprising as analysts thought the rally would prove short-lived.

The ascent was mostly triggered by transitory factors, such as bets that liquidity would tighten towards the year end with banks hoarding funds for regulatory checks.

Also, the stronger risk appetite that has been helping Hong Kong assets may not last, as the China-United States trade war is expected to drag on next year.

That does not mean the Hong Kong dollar will fall back to the bottom of the weak end, because local interbank interest rates have stayed higher than funding costs in greenbacks since last month, outstripping the income a trader can expect on US dollars.

Therefore, the short carry trade, where investors sell the Hong Kong dollar and buy greenbacks, will not become popular any time soon.

That short strategy repeatedly helped push the Hong Kong dollar to the weak end of the band, triggering official intervention.

The city's interbank liquidity pool has shrunk by 70 per cent since April last year as the de facto central bank bought back local dollars to defend the currency's peg to the greenback.

Last Friday, an indicator of the currency's one-month interbank borrowing costs, known as Hibor, dropped for the first time in five days to 2.68 per cent.

The gap between the gauge and a similar measure of rates on the greenback is close to the highest since 1999.

The Hong Kong dollar will weaken to 7.82-7.83 as Hibor drifts lower, said Mr Khoon Goh, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's head of Asia research.

