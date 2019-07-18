Sterling weakens for third day

LONDON • Sterling fell below US$1.24 to a more than two-year low yesterday as markets continued to price in the growing risk of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a transition arrangement.

With data also showing the United Kingdom's economy struggling to gain traction, heaping more pressure on the Bank of England to ease monetary policy, investors took to currency derivatives and futures markets to bet on more weakness.

"Clearly the issues facing the UK currently have not been faced in the last decade or so, even during the global financial crisis and the potential for the pound to hit the 2016 lows is there," said BNY Mellon senior currency strategist Neil Mellor in London.

In October 2016, the British currency plumbed very briefly to more than three-decade lows below US$1.15 during a flash crash in the currency markets in early Asian trading hours.

While the currency has recovered since then, and strengthened to nearly US$1.34 earlier this year, fears that the new British prime minister will drag Britain out of the EU without a deal in place has prompted traders to dump the pound in recent days.

Yesterday, the pound weakened for a third consecutive day against the dollar to US$1.2391, its lowest level since April 2017 and on track for its biggest monthly drop since June last year.

The currency has lost 1 per cent against the euro so far this month while against the greenback, it has fallen around 2.3 per cent. It was already the worst-performing G-10 currency in the second quarter.

REUTERS