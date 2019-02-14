Standard Chartered celebrates 160th year in Singapore

It's double happiness for Standard Chartered as the bank ushered in the Year of the Pig and marked its 160th anniversary in Singapore yesterday. At the event was guest of honour Indranee Rajah (centre), Minister in Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Finance and Education, flanked by Mr Patrick Lee, chief executive officer of Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore, and Ms Judy Hsu, regional CEO, Asean and South Asia. Some 550 clients, partners and employees attended the dinner at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore. Mr Leenoted that the bank started its first branch here in 1859, saying: "As one of the oldest banks, we are proud to have played a part in Singapore's transformation into the world-class financial and commercial hub it is today."