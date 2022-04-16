StanChart to slash office space at Marina Bay Financial Centre

SINGAPORE/LONDON • Standard Chartered Bank plans to cut half of its existing office space in Singapore's financial district, according to people familiar with the matter, in what is set to be the biggest floor reduction by a bank in the city state in recent years.

The London-based bank is giving up nine of the floors it leases at Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC) Tower 1 in the business district, according to the sources, who asked not to be identified as the information is not public.

Bloomberg previously reported that the bank was considering reducing its office space by at least four floors.

With the downsize, employees may not have their own desks and may have to reserve their spots before coming to the office, the sources said.

The lender's current lease expires in October, one of them said.

A StanChart spokesman said Singapore remains a critical global hub for the bank and represents one of its most important markets.

"We continue to retain a significant presence in MBFC and our two buildings in Changi Business Park, and constantly review and enhance our workplace environment to support new ways of working.

"With 80 per cent of our Singapore-based employees adopting flexible work arrangements, we are reinvesting in and refreshing our premises to create a more open, conducive and collaborative environment."

The downsizing of StanChart's Singapore workplace makes it the biggest reduction in office space among lenders in the city in recent years.

Citigroup has already given up three of its office floors to Amazon.com, while Mizuho Financial Group has also cut some space.

Prime-grade office rents in Singapore's financial district rose for a third straight quarter in the first three months of this year, according to a Knight Frank report. Rents inched up 1.2 per cent from the previous quarter, it said.

Meanwhile, StanChart is leaving seven countries in Africa and the Middle East where it is sub-scale as it seeks to improve profits by narrowing its focus to faster-growing markets in the region, it said on Thursday.

The bank will fully exit Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Leba-non, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe, likely by trying to sell its business in those markets.

It will also close its retail banking operations in Tanzania and Ivory Coast to focus solely on corporate banking. The move marks a major shift for StanChart, which has been among the biggest European lenders to invest in the continent in recent years.

The cuts will allow it to focus on bigger and faster growing economies in the region, such as Saudi Arabia, where it has opened its first branch, and Egypt.

The markets being cut generated just 1 per cent of total income last year and a similar proportion of profit before tax, the bank said.

StanChart is currently present in 59 markets overall and serves clients in a further 83.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS