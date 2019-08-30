StanChart names new head of retail banking in Singapore

Standard Chartered Bank has appointed Mr Dwaipayan Sadhu as its head of retail banking in Singapore. He will also join the bank's Singapore country management team.

Mr Sadhu joined the bank here in 2005, and has had both country and global roles, StanChart said.

He has headed digital banking, as well as the bank's credit cards, deposits and mortgage businesses.

His role now involves overseeing credit card, deposit, payment and other functions for nine countries in the region.

The new position takes effect on Sunday.

Mr Sadhu will be responsible for building the business, with a focus on driving digital initiatives, growing the proposition for affluent clients and the wealth management business, among other things, StanChart said.

He replaces Mr Andrew Chia, who has been appointed chief executive of the bank in Indonesia.

Singapore chief executive Patrick Lee said: "We are pleased to have Dwaipayan, with his experience in managing the retail business, head retail banking in Singapore, and Andrew, a home-grown Singapore talent who has played an integral role in growing our retail business, move on to head the Indonesia franchise."

Mr Sadhu has a bachelor's degree in engineering from Jadavpur University in India and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.