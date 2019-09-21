S'pore M&A rises 70.6% to $121.5b in first nine months

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) involving Singapore soared 70.6 per cent to US$88.3 billion (S$121.5 billion) in the first nine months of the year, making it the strongest such period on record, according to Refinitiv data. M&A activity targeting Singapore stood at US$32 billion due to an 89.9 per cent increase in deal value from the same period last year.

The real estate sector accounted for 49.8 per cent or US$44 billion of the US$88.3 billion, followed by financials on 19.2 per cent or US$16.9 billion, and high technology with a 6.5 per cent market share worth US$5.7 billion.

M&A activity has hit US$24.6 million this quarter, down 35.1 per cent from the second quarter.

Singapore is the "most targeted" nation in South-east Asia for M&A, taking up 50.2 per cent of all activity in the region so far this year, the report noted.

Advisory fees for completed M&As are down 16.5 per cent to US$153.8 million from a record US$184.2 million last year.

Overall, investment banking activity here generated US$577.8 million in fees in the first nine months, down 2 per cent from a year ago.

DBS Group Holdings earned US$72 million of this - a 12.5 per cent share of the total fee pool and topping the fee league table.

Equity-capital market underwriting fees rose 60.2 per cent to a six-year high of US$142.9 million, with DBS ranking first with a 17.9 per cent market share and US$1 billion in related proceeds.