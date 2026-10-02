Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

S’pore home loan rates rise after Fed hike: What home owners should look out for

At least four fixed-rate mortgages for a $500,000 loan on new private properties and HDB flats have crossed the 2% mark.

SINGAPORE – Home loan rates in Singapore are heading back up, after the United States Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates for the first time in three years.

Checks by The Straits Times show that both fixed and floating-rate loan offerings are now higher across the major banks here.