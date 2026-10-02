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S’pore home loan rates rise after Fed hike: What home owners should look out for

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At least four fixed-rate mortgages for a $500,000 loan on new private properties and HDB flats have crossed the 2% mark. 

At least four fixed-rate mortgages for a $500,000 loan on new private properties and HDB flats have crossed the 2% mark. 

PHOTO: ST FILE

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Chor Khieng Yuit

  • Some fixed home loan rates in Singapore have risen above 2%, with banks adjusting rates following US interest rate hikes and higher wholesale borrowing costs.
  • Floating-rate loans are also increasing due to expected further US rate hikes, but Singapore's managed currency policy and "flush liquidity" may limit sharp rises.
  • Homeowners face a choice between fixed and floating rates, balancing cost, flexibility, and risk amid economic uncertainties and potential inflation pressures.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Home loan rates in Singapore are heading back up, after the United States Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates for the first time in three years.

Checks by The Straits Times show that both fixed and floating-rate loan offerings are now higher across the major banks here.

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Mortgages/Real estate credit

Residential property

Private property

HDB

Interest rates

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.