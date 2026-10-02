S’pore home loan rates rise after Fed hike: What home owners should look out for
- Some fixed home loan rates in Singapore have risen above 2%, with banks adjusting rates following US interest rate hikes and higher wholesale borrowing costs.
- Floating-rate loans are also increasing due to expected further US rate hikes, but Singapore's managed currency policy and "flush liquidity" may limit sharp rises.
- Homeowners face a choice between fixed and floating rates, balancing cost, flexibility, and risk amid economic uncertainties and potential inflation pressures.
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SINGAPORE – Home loan rates in Singapore are heading back up, after the United States Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates for the first time in three years.
Checks by The Straits Times show that both fixed and floating-rate loan offerings are now higher across the major banks here.