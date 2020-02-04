S'pore banks can weather impact of outbreak: S&P

Singapore banks are likely to suffer weaker loan growth and more volatile earnings in the light of the coronavirus outbreak originating in China, but they have "good capital buffers" to weather the impact, S&P Global Ratings said yesterday.

"The outbreak will drag on Singapore's business and consumer confidence, depressing credit demand," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Ivan Tan.

Given that visitors from China account for about one-fifth of all visitors to Singapore, the epidemic is likely to take a toll on tourist numbers and the hospitality, tourism and airline industries, S&P said.

In addition, malls could be affected, which would hurt consumption spending and loan growth.

"We estimate that the transport and general commercial sectors respectively account for about 4 per cent and 10 per cent of Singapore's domestic loans. This is meaningful exposure, but we believe the impact to banks in the short term will be manageable, given their healthy profit levels and financial strength," S&P explained.

But if the outbreak stretches beyond a few months, S&P said that "in this scenario, job losses in the tourism and general commercial sectors would cascade to higher delinquencies on credit card receivables and, to a lesser extent, residential mortgage portfolios".

The ratings agency believes that Singapore banks are facing "near-term headwinds from a position of strength", as they have consistently strengthened their balance sheet.

"We also consider the Government... would provide extraordinary intervention to systemically important banks in the event of a prolonged viral outbreak."

The Government said during the weekend it will provide targeted help to the transport and tourism sectors, which are the most directly affected by the outbreak, in the Budget on Feb 18.

