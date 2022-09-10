Some OCBC-NTUC cardholders ineligible for credit card from new digital bank

The advent of digital banks here has been heralded as a cutting-edge way to meet the banking needs of those underserved by the existing financial system, but not everyone is a winner in the new high-tech regime.

Take retired banker and entrepreneur Mike Tay, who was paying for groceries at FairPrice last week when he was told by the cashier that his OCBC/NTUC Plus! Visa card would soon be phased out. The card allows holders to earn and redeem Linkpoints at FairPrice.

Users were told on Aug 31 that all NTUC and OCBC co-branded cards and accounts will be cancelled by Jan 31 next year. The notification came a day before NTUC and Standard Chartered Bank announced the launch of Trust, a new jointly owned digital bank.

Affected cardholders will automatically receive OCBC 365 cards from Sept 7, allowing them to get deals on grocery purchases at all supermarkets, said OCBC's head of cards business, Mr Vincent Tan.

However, this is not the same as collecting Linkpoints.

There are three options for users who want to keep earning and redeeming these reward points: Apply for a new credit or debit card from Trust, register for a Link Rewards card, or download the FairPrice app.

Mr Tay, 63, opted to sign up for a new Trust credit card but was taken aback when his application in the bank's app was declined.

He was given the option of speaking directly with Trust's customer care team via its app. "I waited 15 minutes for an answer to no avail, and decided to leave a message on the chat function."

Mr Tay was told through the chat that all applications are carefully considered and go through an internal process. He was also told that after a thorough review, the digital bank was unable to grant him a credit facility.

A spokesman for Trust said: "We are aware that a small number of customers are not currently eligible for a Trust credit card. They may apply for a Trust debit card and savings account, which also offer rebates on Linkpoints and the same sign-up offers."

Mr Tay is aware of his options but is upset about not being told why his credit card application was rejected. He suspects it is because he is retired and no longer draws a regular income.

He added that because Trust is a fully digital bank operating without a physical presence, he was unable to find out why his application was rejected and how he could appeal.

"If this had happened to me at a traditional bank, I would have been able to visit a physical branch to solve the issue or call my relationship manager, who knows my net worth, for help. Now, I am left without recourse."

Dr Dennis Khoo, former global head of UOB's TMRW digital bank, said Mr Tay is likely correct about why his application was rejected.

"Given the effort required to launch a digital bank, new digital banks have to identify their target segments carefully. Hence, their automated processes may not work for all customers, in this case, those who are unable to show proof of income."

Dr Khoo added that there are clear regulations stating who banks can and cannot lend to.

For example, financial institutions can issue credit cards to individuals aged over 55 if they draw an annual income of at least $15,000, have total net personal assets exceeding $750,000 or have a guarantor whose annual income is at least $30,000.

The Straits Times understands that card issuers also ask for a fixed deposit equivalent to the monthly credit withdrawal limit before approving credit cards for retirees.