SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to be announced soon: CEO Masayoshi Son

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp chief executive officer Masayoshi Son said that many investors around the world have expressed interest in participating in the fund.
TOKYO (REUTERS) - SoftBank Group founder and CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday (May 9) he plans to announce a second Vision Fund soon, adding that initially SoftBank will likely be the only investor.

The fund would be a similar size to the original Vision Fund, Mr Son said, adding that many investors around the world have expressed interest in participating.

SoftBank's first almost US$100 billion (S$13.3 billion) Saudi-backed Vision Fund has already burned through roughly US$80 billion on around 80 tech companies.

