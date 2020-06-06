Singdollar deposits hit new high amid virus fallout

Retail deposits in Singapore have grown at two local banks amid the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, compared with a year ago, as more bank customers choose saving over spending.

The rise in retail deposits comes as total deposits hit a record high.

OCBC Bank head of deposits Gregory Cher told The Straits Times earlier this week that overall retail deposits at the bank increased in the first five months of this year, a 40 per cent year-on-year increase.

He said one in two OCBC 360 current account holders saves at least $500 a month. He added that year on year, OCBC 360 account customers who saved $500 or more monthly grew three times for those aged 25 and below, 30 per cent for those aged 26 to 30, and 20 per cent for those aged 31 to 50.

Personal financial services head Jacquelyn Tan at United Overseas Bank (UOB) said retail customers increased their deposits by 5 per cent to 10 per cent in the first five months of this year - almost double the growth rate over the same period last year.

Deposits from customers aged between 25 and 39 grew more, compared with those of other age groups, she added.

"This is largely attributable to their cutting back more on their discretionary spending and, in turn, saving more than they did last year."

On total deposits, the Monetary Authority of Singapore website showed a record figure.

The central bank's preliminary data showed that total deposits through banks' domestic operations, which book transactions mainly in Singdollar, hit a record high of $743.6 billion in April.

The 4 per cent jump between March and April is the starkest compared with the earlier months of this year. It is also much higher than the 0.9 per cent increase between March and April last year.

The increase between January and February this year was 0.9 per cent, while the rise from February to March this year was 2.1 per cent.

Total deposits in Singdollar hit $716.6 billion in April, up 3.2 per cent from March.

Specific data on individuals' retail deposits is not published on the central bank's site, but the data showed that the total deposits of residents and companies that are not financial institutions in Singapore grew to $560 billion in April, a 3.3 per cent increase compared with March.

Maybank Kim Eng senior economist Chua Hak Bin said that Singdollar deposits at domestic banking units rose strongly in April - by 10.1 per cent year on year - "possibly because consumers are stuck at home and saving more during the circuit breaker period".

OCBC chief economist Selena Ling said: "Typically, in a recession story, consumers would prefer to save rather than spend, given the anticipated deterioration in labour market prospects."

Drivers of the total deposits growth came from residents outside Singapore and foreign currency deposits, analysts said.

UOB economist Barnabas Gan said: "It reflects Singapore's status as a safe haven, given the recent volatility in global markets...

"Foreign currency deposits into Singapore have also been growing since the second half of 2019, as investors found safe refuge in the city-state amid global social and geopolitical tensions." He added: "The trend of increase in bank deposits is likely to continue on the back of safe haven flows, especially if the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and external social and geopolitical tensions persists for the rest of the year."

DBS Bank could not respond earlier on whether its retail deposits have gone up from last year, but its banking analyst Lim Rui Wen said demand for fixed deposits in Singapore remains high, alongside a surge in demand deposits such as deposits in current accounts.

"The ample deposits growth also continues to show that there is good liquidity in the system currently while the Singdollar continues to appreciate... against the greenback as the market looks towards the economy's reopening," she added.

Standard Chartered Bank said on Wednesday that digital sign-ups for credit cards grew 71 per cent year on year for the first four months of this year. Wealth and investment-related transactions more than doubled, the bank added.