Singapore Fintech Festival sees 60 solutions shortlisted for awards; 514 submitted from over 40 countries

SINGAPORE - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday (Oct 8) said judges have shortlisted 60 solutions that are eligible for the 2018 Global Fintech Hackelerator and Fintech Awards, with the awards to be given out at the third run of the Singapore Fintech Festival this year.

A total of 514 solutions from more than 40 countries were submitted this year. More than half of the finalists came from Asean countries. Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer at the MAS said there has been a "good increase" in the number of high-quality submissions this year.

Up to 12 winners will be announced at the Singapore Fintech Festival, with the conference held from November 12 to 14, 2018, at the Singapore Expo.