Singapore-based firm named in Pandora Papers in MAS' sights

A Singapore-based company has surfaced in the massive leak of confidential financial information dubbed the Pandora Papers, which have made waves globally since they were published by several major news organisations on Sunday.

According to the Pandora Papers, Asiaciti Trust has set up and managed trusts and shell companies in secrecy jurisdictions for hundreds of American, South American, Asian and European clients.

"In one PowerPoint presentation from 2001, the firm detailed how it might set up a complex offshore structure of trusts and shell companies registered in New Zealand and Singapore so that a Mexican client would not be required to disclose the existence of offshore assets to tax authorities," said the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), an independent network of investigative journalists and media organisations based in Washington.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) told The Straits Times that it "is examining the information from these latest reports and will conduct supervisory follow-up as warranted". The authority "continues to exercise close supervision of Asiaciti Trust". "MAS does not tolerate the abuse of our financial system for illicit activities and will not hesitate to take action against a financial institution if it breaches these requirements."

Last year, MAS slapped a $1.1 million penalty on Asiaciti Trust for inadequate safeguards against money laundering and terrorism financing. In particular, the firm had failed to look into the background of "unusually large transactions with no obvious economic purpose", undertaken by "politically exposed persons".

MAS was referring to individuals entrusted with prominent public functions domestically, in a foreign country or in an international organisation. They may include heads of state, government leaders or senior executives of state-owned corporations.

The company's failures took place between 2007 and 2018, and were identified by the MAS in an inspection. The firm later took remedial measures to address deficiencies identified, including conducting a review of customer accounts and transactions, terminating a number of higher-risk trust accounts and filing suspicious transaction reports.

However, the Pandora Papers data leak covers the time period from 1996 to 2019.

An ICIJ analysis of Pandora Papers claimed that even after the MAS' review, Asiaciti was "slow to flag clients involved in international corruption cases, including some linked to sanctioned Venezuelan state-oil company PDVSA and fugitive Moldovan politician Vladimir Plahotniuc", though ST understands that such cases are linked to Asiaciti's offices outside Singapore.

Asiaciti Trust also has operations in Hong Kong, the Cook Islands, Panama, Samoa and elsewhere.

In response to queries, MAS said it is unable to reveal details of supervisory engagements with any financial institutions, including specific customer relationships.

The Pandora Papers dump of more than 11.9 million records, totalling about 2.94 terabytes of data, allegedly ties world leaders to secret stores of wealth, including King Abdullah of Jordan and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This comes five years after the leak known as the Panama Papers that exposed how money was hidden by the wealthy in ways that law enforcement agencies could not detect.

The ICIJ said the files are linked to some 35 current and former national leaders, and more than 330 politicians and public officials in 91 countries and territories.

The use of offshore companies is not illegal or by itself evidence of wrongdoing, but news organisations in the consortium said such transactions could be used to hide wealth from tax collectors and other authorities.

Established in 1978, the family-run Asiaciti Trust's services include accounting and the formation and management of companies and trusts.

According to the ICIJ, Asiaciti Trust's notable clients linked to the Pandora Papers include retired Major General Nyunt Tin, Myanmar's former agriculture minister. In 2002, three years before he was forced to retire because of corruption allegations, Asiaciti allegedly set up two shell companies for his family - one to hold a property in Singapore and an investment firm for his son, said the ICIJ.

Another client is Billy Rautenbach, a Zimbabwean businessman who, from 2008 to 2014, was sanctioned by the US for supporting mining projects that benefited allegedly corrupt officials and for maintaining a close relationship with the autocratic regime of then-President Robert Mugabe, the consortium added.

Asiaciti Trust said in a statement it is "bound by statutory confidentiality laws that restrict us from commenting on specific matters". It maintains a strong compliance programme and each of its offices has passed third-party audits for anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism practices in recent years, it added.

"We recognise there have been isolated instances in the past where we have not kept pace, and in these situations we have worked closely with regulatory authorities to address any deficiencies and quickly updated our policies and procedures."

Asiaciti Trust declined to answer further queries from ST.