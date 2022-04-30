Singapore banks sound cautious note amid dip in Q1 earnings

Singapore's three local lenders all reported a 10 per cent year-on-year drop in first-quarter earnings yesterday as rising interest rates were offset by a fall in fee and trading income amid weaker markets.

The banks' chiefs struck a cautious note on headwinds like inflation, which may affect consumer demand, and market volatility weighing on investor sentiment.

However, they added that the reopening of borders will boost the region's growth, and global interest rate hikes are expected to lift earnings in the coming quarters.

DBS Group Holdings' first-quarter net profit came in at $1.8 billion, while OCBC Bank's stood at $1.36 billion, down from both banks' record quarterly profits a year ago.

The figures topped financial data platform Refinitiv's estimates of $1.62 billion for DBS and $1.26 billion for OCBC.

UOB's first-quarter earnings came in at $906 million, below the $1.08 billion forecast by Refinitiv.

DBS' board has declared a dividend of 36 cents per share for the first quarter. OCBC and UOB pay dividends half-yearly.

DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said rising commodity and energy prices from the war in Ukraine and slower growth and supply disruptions from China's lockdowns could squeeze margins on companies in certain sectors.

"As interest rates go up on the back of inflation, that (loan) servicing is going to start creating its own set of headwinds, and this is likely to be more acute for small and medium-sized enterprises than for large companies," he said.

DBS has stress-tested its portfolios in sectors like food and agriculture and fast-moving consumer goods in China, and sees no immediate areas of concern, he said.

OCBC group chief executive Helen Wong said Asia's growth remains resilient, with more activities in sectors such as retail and tourism as Covid-19 curbs ease, and stronger growth in Malaysia and Indonesia - two of its core markets.

But the near-term outlook is clouded with headwinds such as global inflationary pressures and expectations of more rapid interest rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve, which may further deter consumption and investment growth, said Ms Wong.

"China's lockdowns in certain cities have affected output and caused some disruption to the supply chain in the global economy, but I am of the view that China is managing this and we see signs of opening up in the next couple of months," she said.

She added that the credit quality of OCBC's loan book remains resilient, with minimal exposure to Russia and Ukraine, and its services in China have not been disrupted.

UOB group chief financial officer Lee Wai Fai said the bank sees green shoots of recovery across most of its key markets in South-east Asia, and current disruptions to the global supply chain will shore up the importance of the region's role.

Stagflation - a mix of economic stagnation and high inflation - might be a scenario, but growth is still on the horizon as the economy reopens, said Mr Lee, who led UOB's results briefing yesterday as chief executive Wee Ee Cheong has contracted Covid-19.

"Our China portfolio onshore is not big... We are watching that but we think that the impact at this point is manageable. We have actually slowed down (our loan book in China) while waiting for better, clearer direction on how the Covid-19 situation will affect the bigger economy," he added.

All three banks saw an increase in first-quarter net interest income amid higher rates, but earnings were hit in other areas.

DBS' net interest income rose 4 per cent year on year to $2.19 billion. Net interest margin - a key gauge of lenders' profitability - dropped three basis points to 1.46 per cent. This offset loan growth of 8 per cent or $30 billion.

Its net fee income fell 7 per cent from a record a year ago to $891 million as weaker market sentiment hit wealth management and investment banking. However, loan-related fees increased, and card fees rose as credit and debit card spending exceeded pre-pandemic levels and travel spending picked up.

OCBC's net interest income rose 4 per cent to $1.5 billion. Asset growth of 5 per cent was partly offset by a one basis point drop in net interest margin to 1.55 per cent.

Non-interest income slid 23 per cent to $1.14 billion due to lower wealth management fees, trading income and life insurance profit.

Meanwhile, UOB's net interest income rose 10 per cent to $1.69 billion as customer loans grew 9 per cent to $320 billion.