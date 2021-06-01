Singapore bank lending up 0.1% in April

Bank lending inched up 0.1 per cent in April on higher consumer loans, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore showed yesterday.

Loans through the domestic banking unit - which captures lending in all currencies but reflects mainly Singapore-dollar lending - came in at $692.17 billion in April, from $691.23 billion in March.

Loans to consumers grew 0.3 per cent month on month to $264.48 billion in April.

Housing loans, which make up three-quarters of consumer lending, extended their growth streak for the eighth straight month, up 0.4 per cent to $204.65 billion.

Total loans to businesses came in flat at $427.69 billion.

Loans to the single-largest business segment - building and construction - rose 0.3 per cent to $152.15 billion in April to reverse the 0.3 per cent decline in March.

Year on year, total bank lending was up 0.4 per cent.

THE BUSINESS TIMES