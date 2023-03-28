Silicon Valley Bank deal offers beleaguered banking investors relief

NEW YORK - Regional US lender First Citizens BancShares scooped up the assets of failed peer Silicon Valley Bank on Monday, in a vote of confidence for the battered banking sector that prompted a rally in bank shares.

SVB’s collapse this month was the trigger for the worst banking shock since the 2008 global financial crisis, sending bank stocks globally on a wild ride and raising fears of systemic stress that could lead to more bank failures.

But news of the SVB deal - after previous attempts to sell the bank failed - and a weekend free of fresh troubles helped boost confidence, especially among fragile US regional banks, whose stocks rose sharply on Wall Street on Monday.

Broader indicators of financial market stress were also calmer, with government bond yields rising and the euro higher against the dollar.

“The banking sector had been holding its breath over the weekend, wondering whether Monday morning would deliver another bank in need of a rescue,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

“Instead, nerves have been bathed in the soothing balm of certainty as one of America’s largest family banks gobbled up a chunk of Silicon Valley Bank, wiping the name from America’s streets and hopefully from the front of investors’ minds.”

First Citizens BancShares Inc, which has built a reputation of buying troubled rivals, bought all of SVB’s loans and deposits, giving the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) equity rights in its stock worth as much as US$500 million (S$665.6 million) in return.

First Citizens said it would take on assets of US$110 billion, deposits of US$56 billion and loans of US$72 billion, and expand in California. The FDIC retains some US$90 billion in securities held for disposal.

“We see the sale of SVB to a regional bank as politically helpful to the banks. It allows the industry to argue that large regionals can be resolved without help from the mega banks,” said analysts at TD Cowen.

Shares of First Citizens, which also has an agreement to share some potential losses with the regulator, soared 53.7 per cent on Monday.

Solid footing

Top US banking regulators plan to tell Congress that they will comprehensively review their policies in a bid to prevent future collapses and signalled that new bank rules are in the works - such as tightening up requirements for larger regional banks and how to police heavy reliance on uninsured deposits.

Fed vice-chair for supervision Michael Barr and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation chairman Martin Gruenberg - who are due to speak at a Senate hearing on Tuesday - will also echo other policymakers in emphasising that the overall financial system remains on solid footing.

The White House also reiterated its reassurances on banks, saying the US banking system is safe.