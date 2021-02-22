For Subscribers
Charting a sustainable future
Reigniting drivers of growth key to Asean's economic resilience
Pivoting towards the Asian global growth engine is one of the major world transitions of this century with a strong contributor coming from the economic emergence of Asean.
South-east Asia's trade and economic integration, relatively lower labour costs and the growing wealth among its 650 million-strong population have made it a key destination for many multinational companies seeking new opportunities to produce, invest and sell.
