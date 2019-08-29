RBC Wealth Management hires Andrew White as director of private banking for Singapore office

SINGAPORE - RBC Wealth Management has appointed Andrew White as director, private banking, for its Singapore office.

Mr White's remit will primarily focus on the business' Asia's Global Families client segment, the wealth management firm said on Thursday (Aug 29). He reports to Dom Lane, executive director and team head of private banking.

Mr White holds 14 years of industry experience, 12 of which were with international multi-family office Sandaire, where he was most recently chief investment officer (Asia) at its Singapore office. He is also a CFA charterholder, RBC added.

Mr Lane said Mr White brings strong connections to and understanding of multi-family offices, both in Asia and in Europe.

"His investment background and experience working with multi-generational international families will help RBC Wealth Management anticipate and meet the financial planning needs of global families across the region," he said.

Mr Lane added that Mr White's background and knowledge of the UK financial services industry will be particularly valuable to clients with ties to that market.

Mr White's appointment accompanies that of Andrew Cheng, who joins RBC Wealth Management's Hong Kong team as executive director, private banking, reporting to Vicky Lin, deputy head of private banking, Greater China. Both Mr Lane and Ms Lin joined RBC in June 2019, the firm added.

RBC said the additions to its private banking team comes amid global market uncertainty, which is leading many investors to seek advice on how to best position themselves in order to generate returns. This is while insulating themselves from volatility.